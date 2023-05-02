City officials talk progress and future of downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell gave her “State of the City” address on Tuesday to talk about the progress of downtown Cedar Rapids. This happened at the same time the city looks to residents to help steer projects for the heart of the city. That survey is being sent out by Cedar Rapids Economic Alliance to some residents on what they would like to see improved downtown.

“Everything we do, we must have community engagement in order for it to be successful,” said Mayor O’Donnell. “We have to talk economic development; making sure we’re helping existing companies be successful and bringing new ones here. We have to talk about work force. How do we make sure people who are in our town already can be successful, and how do we show others what we have to offer here.”

Years of progress are already visible -- flood gates, more restaurants and employment opportunities, and the goal to see almost twice the number of residents in 2025 than living downtown in 2020. So the city says now’s the time to ask ‘What should be next?’

“Downtown housing has never been more popular. And you can see, just in our urban core, these developments going up, they fill up right away, the overall occupancy is ideal for most property owners,” said Jesse Thoeming with Economic Alliance.

Both Mayor O’Donnell and officials with the economic alliance say residents want to see housing become a priority within the next several years. And along with that, comes the need to attract and retain employees to the various businesses in the area.

“Workforce is definitely a focus of our city council, making sure that we have opportunities for existing talent here to upscale and be ready for the jobs that we have here and learning how we are perceived across the country as a a city,” said Mayor O’Donnell.

Other topics on that survey include people’s opinions on bike trails and lanes, whether to add more parks, and the need for better parking options. Once the economic alliance collects all the information, the group will move forward with the city to decide what to prioritize for downtown.

