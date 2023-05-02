Show You Care
Central Iowa restaurant wins 2023 Iowa’s Best Burger Contest

The Iowa Beef Council picked a burger from the Flight Bar and Grille in Huxley.
By KCCI
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUXLEY, Iowa (KCCI) - Flight Bar + Grille in Huxley, Iowa has the best burger in all of Iowa.

The Iowa Beef Council picked “The Foundation” burger from Flight as the winner of the 2023 Iowa’s Best Burger Contest.

The restaurant, located near Ames, is a relative newcomer to the contest, having just opened last year. But they say it didn’t take long for “The Foundation” burger to become a hit.

The burger beat out ten other burgers from across the state to get the best burger prize.

“Our Foundation is a double-smash burger with cheddar cheese. It includes mustard aioli, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and is topped with thick-cut bacon served between a beautiful and buttery brioche bun,” Katie Boughey, executive chef and kitchen manager, said in the release. “We use simple seasonings – salt and pepper – to let the beef’s flavor be the star of the burger.”

The owners also use the burger to raise money for the Ballard Education Foundation, which helps improve education for children in the Huxley area.

The owners said it was the inspiration behind the burger’s name. Sales from the burger resulted in more than $3,000 for the foundation in its first year of business.

Flight is located at 931 North U.S. Highway 69 in Huxley.

Marshalltown restaurant Flying Elbow won last year’s contest for its “Smashburger.”

