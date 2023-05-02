Cedar Rapids Mayor holds ‘State of the City’ address

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell used her “State of the City” address on Tuesday to talk about federal funding supporting local projects.

During the 33rd annual State of the City, Mayor O’Donnell referenced the 180 million dollars in federal funding that has gone towards the east side flood protection system; including flood walls and pump stations.

She then went on to talk about the future of the city, focusing heavily on efforts to maintain and retain employees in downtown businesses, as well as affordable housing throughout the area.

“Part of our downtown revision plan has a significant housing component so while we work to continue adding housing downtown, we’re also looking at individual housing and multi-family units across the city,” Mayor O’Donnell said.

That plan includes the Banjo block, adding more than 200 units near the downtown library.

Mayor O’Donnell also noted that the downtown population is likely to double between 2020 and 2025, which she says adds even more importance on the advancement of affordable housing and ideal working conditions.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.