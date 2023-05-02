Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids Mayor holds ‘State of the City’ address

Mayor O'Donnell focused heavily on efforts to maintaining and retaining employees in downtown businesses, as well as affordable housing throughout the area.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell used her “State of the City” address on Tuesday to talk about federal funding supporting local projects.

During the 33rd annual State of the City, Mayor O’Donnell referenced the 180 million dollars in federal funding that has gone towards the east side flood protection system; including flood walls and pump stations.

She then went on to talk about the future of the city, focusing heavily on efforts to maintain and retain employees in downtown businesses, as well as affordable housing throughout the area.

“Part of our downtown revision plan has a significant housing component so while we work to continue adding housing downtown, we’re also looking at individual housing and multi-family units across the city,” Mayor O’Donnell said.

That plan includes the Banjo block, adding more than 200 units near the downtown library.

Mayor O’Donnell also noted that the downtown population is likely to double between 2020 and 2025, which she says adds even more importance on the advancement of affordable housing and ideal working conditions.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
Accident at Boyson Rd. and Council St.
Accident leaves hundreds without power after semi-truck snaps utility pole
generic image of prison
Man who distributed heroin in Cedar Rapids sentenced to federal prison
Police investigate after body found in Waterloo

Latest News

Clarke University honored
Clarke women's basketball team honored at Iowa Capitol
Cedar Rapids 'State of the City' address
Cedar Rapids Mayor holds 'State of the City' address
A 28-year-old who attempted to rob a marijuana dealer and shooting at least 24 times at an...
Cedar Rapids man sentenced for attempted robbery, firing shots at apartment building
Multiple individuals have been sentenced in federal court for their role in scheming to smuggle...
Four Iowans sentenced for scheme to smuggle drugs into Polk County Jail