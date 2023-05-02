Show You Care
Cedar Rapids man sentenced for attempted robbery, firing shots at apartment building

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 28-year-old who attempted to rob a marijuana dealer and shooting at least 24 times at an apartment building has been sentenced to federal prison.

Lucas Frank Floyd plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery. According to the plea agreement, Floyd and two other individuals agreed to rob a Cedar Rapids marijuana dealer. On March 1st, 2021, they broke into the dealer’s home with firearms and demanded marijuana and money from them. When the dealer told them he did not have either marijuana or money on him, Floyd pistol-whipped and caused bodily injury to the dealer. The three individuals then left the home without taking anything.

On March 8th, 2021, officers conducted a traffic stop on a car in which Flloyd was seated in the front passenger seat. Floyd gave false names and dates of birth to the officers. During a search of the car, law enforcement recovered three firearms, extended magazines, marijuana, and a black ski mask. A search of Floyd’s residence was done the next day with officers recovering another firearm.

Floyd admitted to officers that on June 5th, 2022, he fired at least 24 shots at an occupied apartment building. Officers attempted to arrest Floyd the next day but he fled. Officers did eventually arrest Floyd, also recovering the firearm used to shoot at the apartment building.

Floyd was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison. He had previously been forbidden from possessing firearms after convictions in September 2011, May 2012, and December 2012. Floyd must also pay $2,500 in restitution to the owner of the apartment building he shot.

