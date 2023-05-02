Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Calmer winds and a mostly sunny sky on Wednesday

Calmer winds and a mostly sunny sky on Wednesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We had a windy, and spring-like Tuesday across Eastern Iowa with plenty of sunshine. Winds will calm down and sunshine will return on Wednesday.

Tonight, Wednesday, & Thursday

Tonight will be quiet as well with lows dropping into the mid 30s with a clear sky. That means we’ll wake up to a beautiful sunrise on Wednesday morning! The sun will stick around through Wednesday afternoon with highs rising into the mid to upper 60s. Above normal temperatures return to the forecast with temperatures rising into the mid 70s on Thursday.

Calmer winds and a mostly sunny sky on Wednesday
Calmer winds and a mostly sunny sky on Wednesday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Friday Through Monday

We’ll stay warm and dry Friday and Saturday as well with highs in the 70s. However, a slight chance for some showers and storms will return on Sunday & Monday.

Calmer winds and a mostly sunny sky on Wednesday
Calmer winds and a mostly sunny sky on Wednesday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
Accident at Boyson Rd. and Council St.
Accident leaves hundreds without power after semi-truck snaps utility pole
Police investigate after body found in Waterloo
generic image of prison
Man who distributed heroin in Cedar Rapids sentenced to federal prison

Latest News

Calmer winds and a mostly sunny sky on Wednesday
KCRG TV 9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier had the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Afternoon, May 2, 2023
Wind Gust Forecast Next 24 Hours
Gusty winds continue into the evening
KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Afternoon, May 2, 2023