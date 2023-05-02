Show You Care
Accident leaves hundreds without power after semi-truck snaps utility pole

Accident at Boyson Rd. and Council St.
Accident at Boyson Rd. and Council St.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An accident at Boyson Rd and Council St. left several hundred Alliant Energy customers without power early Monday evening.

Officials told TV9 crews on the scene that a semi-truck ran into the guy-wires, which helps stabilize utility poles, and the pole snapped in half. Hundreds of Alliant Energy customers lost power in the immediate aftermath as a result.

Crews have been working to restore power to those in the area.

UPDATE: Alliant Energy’s outage map shows that the majority of customers affected by the incident have had their power restored.

