Accident leaves hundreds without power after semi-truck snaps utility pole

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An accident at Boyson Rd and Council St. left several hundred Alliant Energy customers without power early Monday evening.

Officials told TV9 crews on the scene that a semi-truck ran into the guy-wires, which helps stabilize utility poles, and the pole snapped in half. Hundreds of Alliant Energy customers lost power in the immediate aftermath as a result.

Crews have been working to restore power to those in the area.

UPDATE: Alliant Energy’s outage map shows that the majority of customers affected by the incident have had their power restored.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.