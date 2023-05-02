2023 Kalona Days Run/Walk to raise awareness, funding for breast cancer research

KALONA, Iowa (KCRG) - This year’s Kalona Days is set for June 16 and 17, and for the first time the Run/Walk event is raising awareness and money for breast cancer research.

Half the proceeds from the Run/Walk registration fees will go to the University of Iowa’s Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center to research Invasive Lobular Carcinoma.

The Run/Walk is set for June 17, with check-in and registration happening at Kalona Chamber of Commerce, at 514 B Avenue, at 7 a.m.

For more information about the schedule of events for Kalona Days and to register for the Run/Walk, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.