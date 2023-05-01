ZZ Ward to perform at North Liberty Blues & BBQ in July

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward will be in North Liberty in July to headline North Liberty Blues & BBQ.

ZZ Ward will perform on the GreenState Credit Union stage at 9 p.m. on July 8, festival organizers announced Monday.

Entry to the festival, located at Centennial Park, 1565 St. Andrews Drive, including the live musical performances, is free.

Click here to see the complete schedule.

