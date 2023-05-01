Show You Care
ZZ Ward to perform at North Liberty Blues & BBQ in July

Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward will be in North Liberty in July to headline North Liberty Blues & BBQ.
Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward will be in North Liberty in July to headline North Liberty Blues & BBQ.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward will be in North Liberty in July to headline North Liberty Blues & BBQ.

ZZ Ward will perform on the GreenState Credit Union stage at 9 p.m. on July 8, festival organizers announced Monday.

Entry to the festival, located at Centennial Park, 1565 St. Andrews Drive, including the live musical performances, is free.

Click here to see the complete schedule.

