Windy start to May
Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our calendar has been flipped and May is now upon us. Although May starts windy and cool, by the middle of the week warmer changes move in.
With a tight pressure gradient in place strong winds in excess of 30 mph continue today. In fact, winds remain gusty into the early part of our Tuesday.
A building area of high pressure moves from the plains and slides east. With a stronger southerly component to the wind later in the week temperatures moderate into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Looks like a dry forecast as well into the upcoming weekend.
Remember river levels are available at: https://www.kcrg.com/page/river-levels/
