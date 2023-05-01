Show You Care
Windy start to May

By Joe Winters
Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our calendar has been flipped and May is now upon us. Although May starts windy and cool, by the middle of the week warmer changes move in.

12 Hour Wind Gust Forecast
12 Hour Wind Gust Forecast(KCRG)

With a tight pressure gradient in place strong winds in excess of 30 mph continue today. In fact, winds remain gusty into the early part of our Tuesday.

A building area of high pressure moves from the plains and slides east. With a stronger southerly component to the wind later in the week temperatures moderate into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Looks like a dry forecast as well into the upcoming weekend.

Midwest Highs for Wednesday
Midwest Highs for Wednesday(KCRG)

Remember river levels are available at: https://www.kcrg.com/page/river-levels/

