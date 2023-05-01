Show You Care
Windy for early May

By Joe Winters
Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - April is our windiest month but May starts with gusty wind. As a result, it will be a cooler-than-normal afternoon as highs stay in the 50s

24 Hour Wind Gust Forecast
24 Hour Wind Gust Forecast(KCRG)

Wind gusts through the afternoon will gust winds in excess of 30 mph continue today. In fact, winds remain gusty into the early part of Tuesday.

A building area of high pressure moves from the plains and slides east. With a stronger southerly component to the wind later in the week temperatures moderate into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

