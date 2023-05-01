Show You Care
Upper Iowa University cutting seven sports

Upper Iowa University announced it is lowering its Fayette campus tuition and fees from $33,639...
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Upper Iowa University has announced that they are reducing the number of sports programs offered in their athletics department.

The University announced that they are discontinuing seven sports programs following the end of competitions this May. The sports being cut include men’s and women’s bowling, men’s cross country, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, women’s tennis, and shotgun sports.

“This is a very difficult day for Upper Iowa Athletics, several of our student-athletes and coaches, and a number of our teams,” said Vice President for Athletics Rick Hartzell. “A decision like this is never easy. My heart aches for our coaches and student-athletes who are impacted by these unfortunate, yet necessary, actions.”

The change comes as the school will compete as a full member in the Great Lakes Valley Conference in the fall of 2023. They have previously been in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

