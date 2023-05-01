Two Iowa horses to compete in Kentucky Derby

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Only 20 horses get to compete in the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, and this year, two of the horses come from Iowa.

The horses, which come from Ankeny-based Albaugh Family Stables, are Jace’s Road and Angel of Empire.

“There’s 56,000 horses in the world born to thoroughbreds. So to get down to the 20 that are in the Kentucky Derby is a major accomplishment,” Dennis Albaugh with Albaugh Family Stables said.

Angel of Empire is a crowd favorite after bringing home the trophy from the Arkansas Derby on April 1.

Leaders at the stables said the Kentucky Derby is on their bucket list.

All eyes are now on Angel of Empire to see if he can bring home another trophy.

“We might not be out front right away, but it’s a closer, so we’re excited about that. And after his last two races, the jockey had to pull up on it hard. It wanted to keep running,” Albaugh said.

The Kentucky Derby is set for May 6.

