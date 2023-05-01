Trial begins Monday for teen charged in fatal Des Moines nonprofit shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial for one of the teenagers charged in a fatal shooting at a Des Moines nonprofit is set to start Monday.

Preston Walls is charged with first degree murder and attempted murder for the fatal shooting of Gionni Dameron and Rashad Carr.

The nonprofit’s founder, Will Keeps, was also injured in the shooting.

Bravon Tukes, 19, is also charged.

A judge ruled Walls and Tukes will be tried separately, so Walls can be called to testify in Tukes’ defense at his trial.

