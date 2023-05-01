Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Trial begins Monday for teen charged in fatal Des Moines nonprofit shooting

The trial is set to start Monday for one of the teenagers charged in a fatal shooting at a Des Moines nonprofit.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial for one of the teenagers charged in a fatal shooting at a Des Moines nonprofit is set to start Monday.

Preston Walls is charged with first degree murder and attempted murder for the fatal shooting of Gionni Dameron and Rashad Carr.

The nonprofit’s founder, Will Keeps, was also injured in the shooting.

Bravon Tukes, 19, is also charged.

A judge ruled Walls and Tukes will be tried separately, so Walls can be called to testify in Tukes’ defense at his trial.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire rages in a home in the 1300 block of K Street SW in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, April 29,...
Fire causes severe damage to home in southwest Cedar Rapids
Cole Johnson, 29.
Man charged after alleged stabbing in Independence
They say they're short staffed, have more packages to deliver than ever before and don't feel...
Union members protest over United States Postal Service work conditions
Adventureland adds new chaperone policy for 2023 season
Water flows underneath a railroad bridge in Dubuque on the Mississippi River on Saturday, April...
Flood concerns rise as Mississippi River crests in Dubuque

Latest News

Only 20 horses get to compete in the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, and this year, two of the...
Two Iowa horses to compete in Kentucky Derby
People will have the opportunity to meet employers at a job fair at the Ladd Library in Cedar...
Ladd Library in Cedar Rapids to host job fair
Only 20 horses get to compete in the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, and this year, two of the...
Two Iowa horses in Kentucky Derby
According to the World Economic Forum, at least 14-million jobs will disappear in the next five...
Swisher nonprofit uses horseback riding to help people with disabilities