Third Eye Blind to perform in Dubuque in September

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Third Eye Blind will perform at Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage in Dubuque on September 9 as part of the 2023 Summer Concert Series, the venue announced Monday.

The concert starts at 8 p.m., with opening act 10 Years. Then the headliner, the alt-rock band, which formed in 1993, will take the stage at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are expected to go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.

