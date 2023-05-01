Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

River expected to crest at 21.6 feet Monday afternoon in the QCA

1
1(1)
By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi River has continued to creep up on a few of the central riverfront roads in the Quad Cities.

HESCO walls have been put up throughout River Drive and three times the amount of sand was placed along the riverfront to form a wall. This years wall is twice as high and twice as wide as the wall built in 2019, officials said.

The Mississippi River hit river stage 21.44 feet early Monday morning and is expected to crest at 21.6 feet on Monday afternoon.

The entire Riverfront Recreation Trail and Walk are closed, with the trail covered with water as the river continues to rise.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cole Johnson, 29.
Man charged after alleged stabbing in Independence
A fire rages in a home in the 1300 block of K Street SW in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, April 29,...
Fire causes severe damage to home in southwest Cedar Rapids
Adventureland adds new chaperone policy for 2023 season
They say they're short staffed, have more packages to deliver than ever before and don't feel...
Union members protest over United States Postal Service work conditions
Water flows underneath a railroad bridge in Dubuque on the Mississippi River on Saturday, April...
Flood concerns rise as Mississippi River crests in Dubuque

Latest News

The wife of a Cedar Rapids man stuck in Sudan said he's out of the war zone, but is still...
Cedar Rapids man now safely out of Sudan, expected to arrive home Tuesday
Friends of a Cedar Rapids man who had been stuck in Sudan when fighting began say he is now out...
Cedar Rapids man now safely out of Sudan, expected to arrive home Tuesday
Third Eye Blind will perform at Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage in Dubuque in September.
Third Eye Blind to perform in Dubuque in September
Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward will be in North Liberty in July to headline North Liberty Blues & BBQ.
ZZ Ward to perform at North Liberty Blues & BBQ in July
Acclaimed novelist and screenwriter George R.R. Martin, known for “Game of Thrones,” was in...
‘Game of Thrones’ author George R.R. Martin stops in Dubuque