Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

North Buena Vista residents adapt to Mississippi River floodwaters

KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne went to North Buena Vista to learn how people there are getting around while they wait for the waters to recede.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH BUENA VISTA, Iowa (KCRG) - In North Buena Vista, the neighborhood across the railroad tracks from the Mississippi River is several feet underwater, but at least a few area residents are still living in their flooded homes.

Scott Blum and Heath Davis are among those who have adapted to living in a semi-aquatic community.

“I got a big end loader. And that’s all—I can drive right to my house. Step out of that up on my deck,” said Davis.

“We take our canoes back and forth or we wade through the water,” Blum said.

Davis said once the floodwaters recede, there will need to be an expensive clean-up.

“When the river comes up like this, it leaves a lot of mud, silt, you know what I mean, ‘cause it just sits out there,” Davis said. “And so I’m sure we’re going to have to scrape and clean and new rock on everything,” He estimated it would cost thousands of dollars.

However, despite living in feet of water and the financial burden that will follow, he said the “pain of spring” was part of life beside the Mississippi.

“If you live the river, I mean, you got to deal with that,” Davis said.

“It’s kind of fun,” Blum said. “Before I lived by the river, and now I live in it.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rescue kayakers from the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County, Iowa, on...
Four people rescued from Wapsi River in Buchanan County
File Image
Family rescued from North Liberty house fire
A Nissan Rogue that was involved in a rollover crash in Linn County on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
One hurt in single-vehicle rollover crash in Linn County
A fire rages in a home in the 1300 block of K Street SW in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, April 29,...
Fire causes severe damage to home in southwest Cedar Rapids
Suspects in more than 30 Midwest burglaries arrested after break-in at Iowa City bakery

Latest News

Iowa senior Nia Carter leads the Big Ten in hits, ranks second in the NCAA
Iowa senior Nia Carter leads the Big Ten in hits, ranks second in the NCAA
Omelet breakfast for Camp Courageous.
Camp Courageous sees sunny side of community at annual omelet breakfast
North Buena Vista flooding.
Dubuque County town's residents keep on going despite many homes underwater
Levee breach in Camanche.
Floodwaters continue to wind down Mississippi River