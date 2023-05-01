Nonprofit named for two Anamosa State Prison employees killed announces scholarship recipients

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Lorena Schulte & Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation on Monday announced the 12 scholarship recipients for the 2023-2024 school year.

The foundation honors Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland, the two Anamosa State Penitentiary employees who were killed by two inmates during a failed escape attempt in March 2021.

In a press release, the foundation announced the following people as the recipients of the $1,000 scholarship, including their represented Corecctions region and their planned school of attendance:

Alysa Casey; 6th Community Based Corrections District; Texas Tech University

Shae Downing; 3rd Community Based Corrections District; Luther College

DeLaney Frater; Anamosa State Penitentiary; University of Iowa

Alyssa Gonnerman; 5th Community Based Corrections District; University of Iowa

Aleah Hackman; 2nd Community Based Corrections District; University of Northern Iowa

Maggie Haer; Clarinda Correctional Facility; Nebraska Methodist College

Katerina Kovarik; 1st Community Based Corrections District; University of Iowa

Callie Lynch; Anamosa State Penitentiary; St Ambrose University

Addilyn Munger; 1st Community Based Corrections District; University of Iowa

Cael O’Neill; Anamosa State Penitentiary; Wartburg College

Allison Pollock; Anamosa State Penitentiary; Buena Vista University

Karley Schaefer; Anamosa State Penitentiary; Iowa State University

The foundation offers scholarships to eligible Iowa Department of Corrections staff studying in the medical or corrections-related fields.

The nonprofit said its mission is to honor Lorena & Robert’s passion and desire to give back to their communities.

