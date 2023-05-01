Nonprofit named for two Anamosa State Prison employees killed announces scholarship recipients
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Lorena Schulte & Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation on Monday announced the 12 scholarship recipients for the 2023-2024 school year.
The foundation honors Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland, the two Anamosa State Penitentiary employees who were killed by two inmates during a failed escape attempt in March 2021.
In a press release, the foundation announced the following people as the recipients of the $1,000 scholarship, including their represented Corecctions region and their planned school of attendance:
- Alysa Casey; 6th Community Based Corrections District; Texas Tech University
- Shae Downing; 3rd Community Based Corrections District; Luther College
- DeLaney Frater; Anamosa State Penitentiary; University of Iowa
- Alyssa Gonnerman; 5th Community Based Corrections District; University of Iowa
- Aleah Hackman; 2nd Community Based Corrections District; University of Northern Iowa
- Maggie Haer; Clarinda Correctional Facility; Nebraska Methodist College
- Katerina Kovarik; 1st Community Based Corrections District; University of Iowa
- Callie Lynch; Anamosa State Penitentiary; St Ambrose University
- Addilyn Munger; 1st Community Based Corrections District; University of Iowa
- Cael O’Neill; Anamosa State Penitentiary; Wartburg College
- Allison Pollock; Anamosa State Penitentiary; Buena Vista University
- Karley Schaefer; Anamosa State Penitentiary; Iowa State University
The foundation offers scholarships to eligible Iowa Department of Corrections staff studying in the medical or corrections-related fields.
The nonprofit said its mission is to honor Lorena & Robert’s passion and desire to give back to their communities.
