Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Nonprofit named for two Anamosa State Prison employees killed announces scholarship recipients

Robert McFarland, 46, left, and Lorena Schulte, 50, right, two employees killed at the Anamosa...
Robert McFarland, 46, left, and Lorena Schulte, 50, right, two employees killed at the Anamosa State Penitentiary on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.(Courtesy Photos)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Lorena Schulte & Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation on Monday announced the 12 scholarship recipients for the 2023-2024 school year.

The foundation honors Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland, the two Anamosa State Penitentiary employees who were killed by two inmates during a failed escape attempt in March 2021.

In a press release, the foundation announced the following people as the recipients of the $1,000 scholarship, including their represented Corecctions region and their planned school of attendance:

  • Alysa Casey; 6th Community Based Corrections District; Texas Tech University
  • Shae Downing; 3rd Community Based Corrections District; Luther College
  • DeLaney Frater; Anamosa State Penitentiary; University of Iowa
  • Alyssa Gonnerman; 5th Community Based Corrections District; University of Iowa
  • Aleah Hackman; 2nd Community Based Corrections District; University of Northern Iowa
  • Maggie Haer; Clarinda Correctional Facility; Nebraska Methodist College
  • Katerina Kovarik; 1st Community Based Corrections District; University of Iowa
  • Callie Lynch; Anamosa State Penitentiary; St Ambrose University
  • Addilyn Munger; 1st Community Based Corrections District; University of Iowa
  • Cael O’Neill; Anamosa State Penitentiary; Wartburg College
  • Allison Pollock; Anamosa State Penitentiary; Buena Vista University
  • Karley Schaefer; Anamosa State Penitentiary; Iowa State University

The foundation offers scholarships to eligible Iowa Department of Corrections staff studying in the medical or corrections-related fields.

The nonprofit said its mission is to honor Lorena & Robert’s passion and desire to give back to their communities.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire rages in a home in the 1300 block of K Street SW in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, April 29,...
Fire causes severe damage to home in southwest Cedar Rapids
Cole Johnson, 29.
Man charged after alleged stabbing in Independence
They say they're short staffed, have more packages to deliver than ever before and don't feel...
Union members protest over United States Postal Service work conditions
Adventureland adds new chaperone policy for 2023 season
Water flows underneath a railroad bridge in Dubuque on the Mississippi River on Saturday, April...
Flood concerns rise as Mississippi River crests in Dubuque

Latest News

Only 20 horses get to compete in the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, and this year, two of the...
Two Iowa horses to compete in Kentucky Derby
Preston Walls, 18, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in a...
Trial begins Monday for teen charged in fatal Des Moines nonprofit shooting
People will have the opportunity to meet employers at a job fair at the Ladd Library in Cedar...
Ladd Library in Cedar Rapids to host job fair
Only 20 horses get to compete in the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, and this year, two of the...
Two Iowa horses in Kentucky Derby
According to the World Economic Forum, at least 14-million jobs will disappear in the next five...
Swisher nonprofit uses horseback riding to help people with disabilities