Mississippi River begins to recede while some areas still face floods

Some communities, like Clayton, are beginning the initial steps of cleaning up flood preparations.
By Ethan Stein
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mississippi River is starting to recede in towns across Iowa after it crested this weekend.

Some communities, like Clayton, are beginning the initial steps of cleaning up flood preparations. However, other communities are still flooded like Abel Island

TV9 saw people driving across flooded roads to access their homes. Some are still using boats to access homes, which are flooded.

Clayton Mayor Dave Hart said the water is down a foot since this weekend. He described the flooding as a normal part of living next to the river.

“Other than raising the railroad tracks helped on the end but we did get a lot of seepage through this bank,” Hart said. “So, just something to deal with.”

Gary Staake placed sandbags and monitor pumps around homes near his home in Clayton. He said he’s helping neighbors, who aren’t in town during the flood.

“I got a little time so I’m just helping out neighbors,” Staake said. “So when they come back from their time off, come back to the river, their pace is ready to go.”

One road used to access Abel Island is still closed. Newsdrone 9 saw multiple homes completely flooded. According to previous TV9 reporting, a third of the 100 homes on the island are flooded and some people are staying in hotels.

The Army Core of Engineers said it could take a while for the river to get back to normal because of debris in the river.

