Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Man who distributed heroin in Cedar Rapids sentenced to federal prison

generic image of prison
generic image of prison(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Chicago man has been sentenced to prison for his role in distributing heroin in Cedar Rapids.

Evidence at the hearing showed that law enforcement utilized a confidential informant to conduct four controlled purchases of heroin from 52-year-old Jerry Lamont Granville between October 2020 and January 2021. Officers also stopped Granville’s vehicle during their investigation and found heroin and cocaine base.

Granville was sentenced to 37 months imprisonment. He must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release after his sentence.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cole Johnson, 29.
Man charged after alleged stabbing in Independence
A fire rages in a home in the 1300 block of K Street SW in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, April 29,...
Fire causes severe damage to home in southwest Cedar Rapids
Adventureland adds new chaperone policy for 2023 season
They say they're short staffed, have more packages to deliver than ever before and don't feel...
Union members protest over United States Postal Service work conditions
Water flows underneath a railroad bridge in Dubuque on the Mississippi River on Saturday, April...
Flood concerns rise as Mississippi River crests in Dubuque

Latest News

Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I. on February 19, 2021, for...
Iowa woman sentenced for Capitol insurrection participation
Upper Iowa University announced it is lowering its Fayette campus tuition and fees from $33,639...
Upper Iowa University cutting seven sports
An Edgewood high schooler has been awarded the Gold Award for her efforts to develop fruit tree...
Edgewood high schooler earns Gold Award for planting fruit trees to feed community
The wife of a Cedar Rapids man stuck in Sudan said he's out of the war zone, but is still...
Cedar Rapids man now safely out of Sudan, expected to arrive home Tuesday