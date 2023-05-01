Man who distributed heroin in Cedar Rapids sentenced to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Chicago man has been sentenced to prison for his role in distributing heroin in Cedar Rapids.

Evidence at the hearing showed that law enforcement utilized a confidential informant to conduct four controlled purchases of heroin from 52-year-old Jerry Lamont Granville between October 2020 and January 2021. Officers also stopped Granville’s vehicle during their investigation and found heroin and cocaine base.

Granville was sentenced to 37 months imprisonment. He must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release after his sentence.

