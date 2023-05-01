Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Judge overrules Whittle’s motion for new trial; sentencing set for May 3rd

Aaron Whittle (COURTESY: DECORAH NEWS)
Aaron Whittle (COURTESY: DECORAH NEWS)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has ordered that the results of a trial convicting a Decorah man of murder will hold up, despite the defendant pleading to have the verdict voided.

A jury convicted Aaron Whittle of second-degree murder back in March 2023. Prosecutors say he shot his father Larry Whittle in Decorah and then tried covering it up by burning both his body and the gun used in the shooting.

Whittle admits to burning his dad’s body and the gun, but he says the shooting was an accident. He says the two were handling the same gun during an argument when it went off.

In his plea for a new trial, Whittle argued some evidence shouldn’t have been allowed at trial and that prosecutors didn’t prove second-degree murder.

In her ruling, a judge stated that the Court could not determine that the jury’s verdict was contrary to the case’s evidence and that following an independent evaluation of the credibility of the witnesses, they overruled Whittle’s motion to dismiss the trial.

Sentencing for Whittle is set to occur on May 3rd, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cole Johnson, 29.
Man charged after alleged stabbing in Independence
A fire rages in a home in the 1300 block of K Street SW in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, April 29,...
Fire causes severe damage to home in southwest Cedar Rapids
Adventureland adds new chaperone policy for 2023 season
They say they're short staffed, have more packages to deliver than ever before and don't feel...
Union members protest over United States Postal Service work conditions
Water flows underneath a railroad bridge in Dubuque on the Mississippi River on Saturday, April...
Flood concerns rise as Mississippi River crests in Dubuque

Latest News

Ladd Library job fair
Job fairs held at Ladd Library throughout month of May
Iowan sentenced for January 6th riot
Iowa woman sentenced in January 6th riot
Univ. of Northern Iowa's Campanile undergoing repairs
Univ. of Northern Iowa's Campanile undergoing repairs
Mississippi flood cleanup underway
Crawford County official gives the latest on flood and train derailment response