Judge overrules Whittle’s motion for new trial; sentencing set for May 3rd

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has ordered that the results of a trial convicting a Decorah man of murder will hold up, despite the defendant pleading to have the verdict voided.

A jury convicted Aaron Whittle of second-degree murder back in March 2023. Prosecutors say he shot his father Larry Whittle in Decorah and then tried covering it up by burning both his body and the gun used in the shooting.

Whittle admits to burning his dad’s body and the gun, but he says the shooting was an accident. He says the two were handling the same gun during an argument when it went off.

In his plea for a new trial, Whittle argued some evidence shouldn’t have been allowed at trial and that prosecutors didn’t prove second-degree murder.

In her ruling, a judge stated that the Court could not determine that the jury’s verdict was contrary to the case’s evidence and that following an independent evaluation of the credibility of the witnesses, they overruled Whittle’s motion to dismiss the trial.

Sentencing for Whittle is set to occur on May 3rd, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.