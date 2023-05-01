High winds return Tuesday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -High winds will return Tuesday and temperatures will reach the 70s by the end of the week.
Tonight & Tuesday
Despite the high winds, we had a lovely start to the month of May across Eastern Iowa with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s with a clear sky. Tuesday will be very similar to Monday with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the 50s and 60s, and high winds with gusts over 30 once again in the forecast.
Wednesday & Beyond
Temperatures will climb after Tuesday, reaching the upper 60s on Wednesday and the 70s on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. The 70s will stick around through the weekend and into next week. There are only a few chances for precipitation in the coming days with a few showers possible on Friday and Sunday.
