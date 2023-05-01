Show You Care
High winds return Tuesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -High winds will return Tuesday and temperatures will reach the 70s by the end of the week.

Tonight & Tuesday

Despite the high winds, we had a lovely start to the month of May across Eastern Iowa with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s with a clear sky. Tuesday will be very similar to Monday with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the 50s and 60s, and high winds with gusts over 30 once again in the forecast.

High winds return Tuesday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Wednesday & Beyond

Temperatures will climb after Tuesday, reaching the upper 60s on Wednesday and the 70s on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. The 70s will stick around through the weekend and into next week. There are only a few chances for precipitation in the coming days with a few showers possible on Friday and Sunday.

High winds return Tuesday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

