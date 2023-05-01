Show You Care
‘Game of Thrones’ author George R.R. Martin stops in Dubuque

Acclaimed novelist and screenwriter George R.R. Martin, known for “Game of Thrones,” was in...
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Acclaimed novelist and screenwriter George R.R. Martin, known for “Game of Thrones,” was in Iowa last week for a screening of his latest short film.

The film, “Night of the Cooters,” screened at the National Mississippi River Museum’s Journey Theater as part of the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival on Thursday.

Martin also got a behind the scenes tour of the River Museum with President and CEO, Kurt Strand, and Emma Sundberg, Director of Curatorial Services, as part of his stop in Dubuque.

Museum staff posted pictures of the tour on the museum’s Facebook page on Friday, saying Martin, a former Dubuque resident, also donated a signed set of “Game of Thrones” books to the museum’s collection.

