Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Expert shares creative way to fund your child’s 529 plan

On average, Americans have saved $28,953 in their 529 accounts
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Parents have opened nearly 16 million 529 plans, a tax-advantaged savings account that can be used to pay educational expenses from kindergarten through graduate school.

But during times of high inflation, many families have higher financial priorities than saving for their child’s college education.

That’s why Robert Farrington, the founder of The College Investor, likes to remind parents that funding that account doesn’t have to come from their own pocket.

“This is where other people in your family or friends can give into your child’s 529 plan,” Farrington explained. “And we’re seeing this trend take off where families instead of hosting birthday parties with you know, 20 kids and 20 gifts they’re saying in lieu of gifts please contribute to our child’s 529 plan.”

He said most states’ 529 plans let you create a link with your child’s name you can send to others so they can donate directly into the account.

Some states offer tax deductions and tax credits for contributing to a 529 plan. In some cases you can even get a tax break for saving for your children’s education.

CollegeSavings.org has free information and resources on 529 plans, including links to help you find your state program.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cole Johnson, 29.
Man charged after alleged stabbing in Independence
A fire rages in a home in the 1300 block of K Street SW in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, April 29,...
Fire causes severe damage to home in southwest Cedar Rapids
Adventureland adds new chaperone policy for 2023 season
They say they're short staffed, have more packages to deliver than ever before and don't feel...
Union members protest over United States Postal Service work conditions
Water flows underneath a railroad bridge in Dubuque on the Mississippi River on Saturday, April...
Flood concerns rise as Mississippi River crests in Dubuque

Latest News

Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I. on February 19, 2021, for...
Iowa woman sentenced for Capitol insurrection participation
LIVE: Biden hosts Eid al-Fitr reception
Josue, left, and Nathan Barcenas play outside their home as law enforcement continues to...
Few leads, false alarm as search for Texas gunman drags on
FILE - A pedestrian walks past a First Republic Bank in San Francisco on April 26, 2023....
First Republic Bank seized, sold in fire sale to JPMorgan
A dust storm led to a major pileup on a highway in Central Illinois on Monday.
‘Multiple fatalities’ on Illinois highway following crashes in dust storm