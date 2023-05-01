Edgewood high schooler earns Gold Award for planting fruit trees to feed community

EDGEWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - An Edgewood high schooler has been awarded the Gold Award for her efforts to develop fruit tree orchards to help feed her community.

The Girl Scouts said Ava Kerns earned the award for her work planting and maintaining fruit tree orchards at Edgewood Colesburg Community School, Edgewood Convalescent Home and Lincolnwood Assisted Living to support families who are insecure.

The Gold Award is the highest award a Girl Scout can earn. It’s available to girls in high school who create sustainable change on a community or world issue.

“Food insecurity is a major problem, especially in rural areas,” Ava said in a press release. “According to the State of Iowa stats, our school system, which includes the communities of Edgewood and Colesburg, Iowa, has 36.3% of our students that rely on free and reduced lunches.”

Ava’s work began with the horticulture class and FFA chapter at her school, planting pear and apple trees in an orchard for students.

The Girl Scouts said the fruit trees provide a healthy food option for students facing food insecurity. Horticulture students care for the trees by pruning, watering and harvesting the fruit.

Ava also planted fruit trees at local assisted living centers, planting about 20 trees in the town. She also spent nearly 100 hours planning and planting her orchard.

“I learned that I could do anything if I worked hard at it and that I am capable. There’s more to myself than I thought,” says Ava. “I am enjoying watching the trees grow and thrive over the summer and knowing that my project has created an impact in our community.”

