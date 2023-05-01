Show You Care
Cedar Rapids man now safely out of Sudan, expected to arrive home Tuesday

Friends of a Cedar Rapids man who had been stuck in Sudan when fighting began say he is now out of the country safely, and should return home soon.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Friends of Mohamed Ahmed said he is expected to arrive home in Cedar Rapids Tuesday night.

Ahmed returned to Sudan for the first time in 13 years to attend his father’s funeral. But fighting broke out days later, and the airport was closed.

The two warring groups in Sudan agreed to extend a ceasefire for 72 more hours as the fighting enters its third week.

The U.S. faced criticism for initially ruling out any government-run evacuations, saying it was too dangerous.

It had already evacuated government personnel and their families from the U.S. embassy in Sudan last month.

The first round of evacuations for American citizens happened on Saturday. The State Department says nearly a thousand Americans have been evacuated.

The fighting in Sudan has killed more than 500 people, including two Americans.

One of them had ties to Eastern Iowa. Bushra Sulieman, was a professor and doctor who worked with Mercy Iowa City.

While he lived in Sudan, Mercy said he traveled to Iowa City several times a year. He was stabbed to death in front of his house and family in Sudan’s capital.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

