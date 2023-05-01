Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Camp Courageous sees sunny side of community at annual omelet breakfast

The camp offers year-round recreational and respite care opportunities for people with disabilities and their loved ones.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Camp Courageous hosted its annual omelet breakfast on Saturday, with the goal to raise money for the organization in its effort to help those with disabilities.

Visitors were also able to tour the camp and see some upcoming projects, including a mini golf course. Organizers said this year’s event had the largest attendance the camp has seen since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“It’s amazing, and it’s it’s stayed really busy all day today. And it’s just been a huge crowd, people have come from Minnesota, Ankeny, southeast Iowa, just all over to come out here,” Charlie Becker, the CEO of the organization, said. “We’re very, very fortunate, and very, very grateful.”

A red sports car was on display during the open house, which will be raffled off by Camp Courageous at the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rescue kayakers from the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County, Iowa, on...
Four people rescued from Wapsi River in Buchanan County
File Image
Family rescued from North Liberty house fire
A Nissan Rogue that was involved in a rollover crash in Linn County on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
One hurt in single-vehicle rollover crash in Linn County
A fire rages in a home in the 1300 block of K Street SW in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, April 29,...
Fire causes severe damage to home in southwest Cedar Rapids
Suspects in more than 30 Midwest burglaries arrested after break-in at Iowa City bakery

Latest News

Iowa senior Nia Carter leads the Big Ten in hits, ranks second in the NCAA
Iowa senior Nia Carter leads the Big Ten in hits, ranks second in the NCAA
North Buena Vista flooding.
North Buena Vista residents adapt to Mississippi River floodwaters
Levee breach in Camanche.
Floodwaters continue to wind down Mississippi River
North Buena Vista flooding.
Dubuque County town's residents keep on going despite many homes underwater