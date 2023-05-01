Camp Courageous sees sunny side of community at annual omelet breakfast

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Camp Courageous hosted its annual omelet breakfast on Saturday, with the goal to raise money for the organization in its effort to help those with disabilities.

Visitors were also able to tour the camp and see some upcoming projects, including a mini golf course. Organizers said this year’s event had the largest attendance the camp has seen since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“It’s amazing, and it’s it’s stayed really busy all day today. And it’s just been a huge crowd, people have come from Minnesota, Ankeny, southeast Iowa, just all over to come out here,” Charlie Becker, the CEO of the organization, said. “We’re very, very fortunate, and very, very grateful.”

A red sports car was on display during the open house, which will be raffled off by Camp Courageous at the end of the year.

