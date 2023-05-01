24th annual Walk for Dignity honors past, teaches future

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For around 15 years, 4th grade Regina Elementary School teacher Diann Zirtzman has brought students to take part in the Walk For Dignity.

“I started it all those years ago just because my sister had had some experience with a dear friend of hers that needed Hospice care, and she was just really inspired by all the volunteers and how awesome the organization was,” Zirtzman said.

This year, Regina Elementary School students raised over $2,000 for the walk, which benefits families in need.

So far, over $60,000 has been raised for Iowa City Hospice and the Visiting Nurse Association of Johnson County. Organizers said that money goes a long way to help people needing end-of-life care, and other services like physical therapy.

“You know, it’s fantastic. What a great way for the community to pull together to help others that aren’t able to help themselves,” Sonya Clements, the development director for the organization, said.

Teachers said the walk shows the students the importance of supporting those in need

“To show them that volunteering is so important in everyday life, to donate, help others that are less fortunate, or who just need a little extra support,” Andrew Mister, another 4th grade teacher at Regina, said.

For more information on Iowa City Hospice or if you would like to donate, you can view their website here. For more information on the Visiting Nurse Association of Johnson County, see their website here.

End-of-life care can be a difficult conversation, filled with questions about what the final chapter of life may mean for a loved one.

