Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Willie Nelson performs duet with Snoop Dogg at 90th birthday celebration

Willie Nelson turned 90 on Saturday and celebrated with a concert at the Hollywood Bowl with other stars performing.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Willie Nelson is marking a major milestone. He turned 90 years old Saturday.

The legendary musician celebrated the event with some friends at the Hollywood Bowl.

The star-studded list included Snoop Dogg, Neil young, Dave Matthews, Beck, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, and The Chicks, just to name a few.

Nelson also performed on stage, including a duet with Snoop Dogg.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rescue kayakers from the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County, Iowa, on...
Four people rescued from Wapsi River in Buchanan County
File Image
Family rescued from North Liberty house fire
A Nissan Rogue that was involved in a rollover crash in Linn County on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
One hurt in single-vehicle rollover crash in Linn County
Suspects in more than 30 Midwest burglaries arrested after break-in at Iowa City bakery
A fire rages in a home in the 1300 block of K Street SW in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, April 29,...
Fire causes severe damage to home in southwest Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty’Quan Kelly (right) were arrested after a shooting at Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after 11 injured in South Carolina park shooting
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’
Willie Nelson turned 90 on Saturday and celebrated with a concert at the Hollywood Bowl.
Willie Nelson performs duet with Snoop Dogg at 90th birthday celebration
Cole Johnson, 29.
Man charged after alleged stabbing in Independence