Showers decrease, but winds remain fairly strong

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area of low pressure slowly moves away over the next couple of days, keeping us in line for some continued gusty winds and at least partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures tonight drop into the upper 30s as skies clear a bit, with showers still possible this evening. This activity should begin to dwindle overnight and focus more to our east. Highs on Monday will meet the mid to upper 50s for most as some sunshine could sneak in at times. Areas that stay in cloudiness more of the day, though, will likely be held in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Temperatures continue a warming trend toward midweek, with highs returning to the 60s and low 70s and likely staying there for quite a while. Most of the days on the 9-day remain dry, as well.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.