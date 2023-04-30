Show You Care
Prairie Du Chien residents prepared to deal with high water for days

KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick spoke to people living there and tells us how some businesses are dealing with the high water.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wisc. (KCRG) -

People across the river in Prairie Du Chien prepared to deal with high water for at least the next couple of days. Melissa Tairi has had 3 feet of water in her basement since last week.

“It’s been constantly pumping since last week,” Tairi said.

This is Tairi’s first major flood since moving into her home. While it has been tough, she’s been thinking of her neighbors.

“The woman across the street keeps sandbags in her backyard year-round, and she ended up having to leave her home,” Tairi said.

Burgers were still served at the Rowdy’s D & D Bar & Grill, despite the Mississippi River making its way into the basement.

“It started coming up pretty quick,” Donovan Bruns, a bartender and cook at the restaurant, said.

Bruns and Crystal Horbath helped to sandbag when the water started rising. It was around 23 feet and will slowly fall over the next couple of days.

“Hopefully it goes down soon,” Horbath said.

As they waited for the river to recede back into its banks, Tairi said her neighbors were what helped her get through this tough time.

“The people behind us started grabbing sandbags and helped pile them up over the sidewalk here and on the driveway,” Tairi said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

