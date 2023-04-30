Show You Care
Man charged after alleged stabbing in Independence

Cole Johnson, 29.
Cole Johnson, 29.(Courtesy: Independence Police Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - One man was arrested after being involved in an altercation early on Saturday morning.

Cole Johnson was arrested and charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, first-degree harassment, and three counts of child endangerment.

Early on April 29, Independence Police were sent to the 800 block of 6th Avenue SW after callers reported seeing a man and woman fighting in a backyard. Officers arrived and were told by neighbors that a woman had been knocking on various doors to request help. They were able to find the woman who had received apparent stab wounds. She had been assisted by a neighbor who was able to fashion a makeshift tourniquet to limit the bleeding.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital. Officers described her injuries as non-life-threatening.

Johnson was found in the victim’s home after the incident and was taken into custody. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Independence Fire Department, and AMR Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

