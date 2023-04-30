Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity honors public servant at groundbreaking

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Mary Mascher has spent 33 years as an educator in Iowa City and 14 terms as a state legislator in Des Moines.

She has also helped those in need through the Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity for over 10 years.

“I know how important a home is, and so I thought about what it was like for me growing up and having a home, and a stable place to be,” Mascher said. “Having homes for them that are affordable and that they can call their own is really important.”

That’s the goal of the annual Women’s Build Project - which raises money for volunteers to build homes for families in need. The non-profit works to make the homes affordable by offering a payment plan that includes a mortgage package and includes assistance with taxes and loans and ensures that the household pays no more than 30% of their income to cover housing costs.

This year’s Women’s Build Project is named after Mascher, to honor her service within the non-profit and the community.

“When I look at all of the other women that are on that list of honorees, I know again how those women have impacted this community. And so to be among them is really humbling and it’s also a real honor that people see me in that light,” Mascher said.

Mascher said those residents often pay it forward to help others in need.

“A lot of those families are also helping with the next build because, again, they see what it’s done for them and they want to make sure that they can provide that for another family as well,” Mascher said.

If you would like to donate click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.