Iowa City activists protest war in Sudan

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - If you walked by the Pentacrest in Downtown Iowa City on Saturday afternoon, you saw them: about 50 activists protesting the war in Sudan.

“We’re rallying here today to put pressure on the two war generals in Sudan to stop the war,” Mohamed Ahmed, one of the organizers, said.

The crowd wanted to put Iowa’s attention on the place where many of their families are stuck in a warzone.

“My family just deserted their houses and, you know, [they are] seeking other places that are safer,” Khalda Mohieldin said. She added that communicating with loved ones in Sudan right now is difficult. “We stay up late at night to, you know, to just hear the news and find a way to communicate with the people in Sudan.”

The fighting in Sudan broke out earlier this month, but despite a history of instability in the region, the people KCRG-TV9 spoke with Saturday said this was something that they hadn’t seen coming.

“People are just fleeing through the bordering countries,” Ahmed said. “They are just running for their life. That is image I did not imagine I will be looking at coming from Sudan.”

“This war that started in Sudan April 15 was like was a surprise for everybody,” Mohieldin said.

Protestors said the event was to galvanize people in the U.S. to take action.

“We want President Biden to force these two generals to stop the war,” Ahmed said.

They added it was also a time for people with connections to Sudan to encourage each other.

“What we’re trying to do here is gather people together, at least to comfort each other,” Mohieldin said.

“It’s really easy to get into this nihilistic view of like, ‘Oh, nobody cares about anything, Americans don’t care.’ But it’s a lie. It’s a lie, full front. And I’m very optimistic about it,” Adel Osman, another of the protestors, said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.