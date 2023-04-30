Show You Care
Gusty winds, clouds, and showers highlight Sunday’s weather

Windy conditions are likely across all of eastern Iowa today, with some showers possible, too.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chilly and windy will be the words that most describe today’s weather, with a chance of showers to go with it.

The best chance for any rain will be along the Mississippi River, especially in northeast Iowa, but scattered showers are possible elsewhere, too. Amounts will be light no matter where you are. Highs will struggle to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s with mostly cloudy skies and strong northwest winds. Gusts will be in the 40 mph range, or higher, during the afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area.

Strong gusts will remain likely on Monday and Tuesday, especially in the daytime. Highs will inch a little bit higher each day as more sunshine gets involved.

Temperatures will warm again toward the middle of the week, starting off an extended period of highs in the 60s and 70s for the rest of the 9-day.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

