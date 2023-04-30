Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Flood concerns rise as Mississippi River crests in Dubuque

Dozens of people in Prairie Du Chien are directly impacted by the high waters. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick was there and tells us more.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — The surging Mississippi River was cresting in Iowa on Saturday as melting snow from Minnesota and Wisconsin continues to push up river levels, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service said the river was cresting between 23 and 24.3 feet (7 and 7.4 meters) in Dubuque, a city on the Mississippi about 200 miles (320 kilometers) east of Des Moines. The river was expected to crest at 21.9 feet (6.7 meters) in Bellevue, Iowa, on Saturday night.

The river is not expected to see many record crests in the next week, but the weather service said Saturday’s levels would come close to 1993 and 2001 records between 23.9 and 25.4 feet (7.3 and 7.7 meters) as the river moves down its 2,300-mile (3,700-kilometer) length before reaching the Gulf of Mexico.

Dubuque has closed its floodgates for only the third time ever in response to flooding. Further south in the Quad Cities — five adjoining cities along the river in Iowa and Illinois — the river is expected to crest at 21.6 feet (6.6 meters) Monday. Some roads and parks near the river are closed.

Officials in towns along the river have said they are optimistic they will escape severe flooding this year, thanks to improved floodwalls and other prevention measures.

Despite some flooding in Wisconsin earlier in the week, the weather service said states farther south could be spared major flooding damage because tributaries in Iowa, Illinois and other states are running lower than usual, providing paths for runoff from the Mississippi.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in more than 30 Midwest burglaries arrested after break-in at Iowa City bakery
Adventureland adds new chaperone policy for 2023 season
Police investigate the scene of a shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids.
15-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Cedar Rapids shooting
Train Derailment in Wisconsin (PHOTO BY: IOWA STORM CHSING NETWORK)
Train derails into Mississippi River in Wisconsin; multiple injured
Emergency crews rescue kayakers from the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County, Iowa, on...
Four people rescued from Wapsi River in Buchanan County

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking.
Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity honors public servant at groundbreaking
Scattered showers are possible again on Sunday.
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, April 29
Fire on K Street SW.
Intense fire displaces two from Cedar Rapids home
Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking.
Groundbreaking held for next 'Women Build' Habitat for Humanity home