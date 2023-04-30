Fire causes severe damage to home in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A significant fire on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids led to the home’s residents being displaced, according to officials.

At around 3:21 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of the fire, with callers reporting visible flames and billowing black smoke. Firefighters got to the scene of a home with flames visible along the entire front side. Crews were able to use exterior and interior strategies to extinguish the flames.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, which caused severe damage to the home. Two people inside of the home were able to escape safely, though they will not be able to live in the home in its current state.

Firefighters believe the fire was started unintentionally.

The American Red Cross assisted in the emergency response.

