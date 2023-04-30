CR Washington makes history, but at a cost, at the final session the Drake Relays

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - It was the final chance for a Drake Flag, and the Warriors brought added four more on their bus back to Cedar Rapids.

With the 41.88 second 4x100m dash, the Warriors broke the Drake Relays record, but it came at a cost, as anchor Michael Blank pulled up with an apparent hamstring injury.

“That race was all Michael,” said senior Noah Johnson “Really the only thing that matters right now is if he’s good and moving forward.”

Eastern Iowa showed well in the distance races, getting three in the top five of the girls’ 1500m run, and three in the top six of the boys 1600m run.

Mount Vernon’s 4x400m team impressed, finishing in second place with a time of 3:19.48.

The Kennedy girls added to their sprint medley relay crown with a 4x400m victory. The Cougars broke a 12-year-old school record, finishing in 3:55.11.

Full Drake Relays results can be found here.

