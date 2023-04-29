Winds to increase as shower chance hangs around

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cool air continues to move into the region, with some showers expected at times.

Precipitation amounts will be light, if you get any at all, as moisture rotates around an area of low pressure that will hang around to our northeast for a bit. We will also see a decent amount of cloud cover through at least Sunday and strong northwest winds. Gusts will likely reach or exceed 40 mph at times during the day, so be prepared for that as you consider your Sunday plans. All of this will combine to keep highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Sunday, with highs a few degrees warmer on Monday.

Temperatures are still slated to warm toward the middle of the week, generally headed for the upper 60s and lower 70s for several days.

