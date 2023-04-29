Walk for Dignity supports universal hospice care

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - End-of-life care can be a difficult conversation, full of questions of what the final chapter of life may mean for a loved one. Iowa City Hospice believes in supporting a patient and family’s wishes, regardless of cost or level of care. A walk and fundraiser this weekend will raise money to support that mission, making sure anyone can access the care they deserve.

Sharon Campbell was hesitant at first to reach out to Iowa City Hospice when her husband, Charlie, had a stroke. “I was afraid to talk to hospice because I was afraid to say that word to my husband because I didn’t want him to think, yeah, you’re dying.”

Campbell’s fear turned to hope, when she saw the level of care they provided. “By the time he was discharged, they had all the stuff in place in my home, the beds, everything,” she said.

She had people to help with everything from mobility and education to the support she needed. Months later, Charlie suffered a second stroke. At the hospital, he decided he wanted no more tests or treatment. Hospice made it possible for Sharon to once again, take Charlie home. “I was able to take care of my husband and honor the wishes he wanted,” she says. “He did not want to go to a home. He did not want placed anywhere.”

The Campbells were grateful for insurance and Medicare to cover the cost, but others in the community may not have that coverage. That’s where the Walk for Dignity steps in. “The Walk for Dignity is held to support the care of everyone in our community,” says Sara Krieger, CEO of Iowa City Hospice and VNA of Johnson County. “The money raised will serve people regardless of their ability to pay, regardless of the complexity and cost of their care.”

In 2022, Iowa City Hospice provided more than 1,800 days of charity care, made possible with community support. “We don’t want the financial challenges to get in the way of the care that they need at that time in their life. Everybody deserves high quality care when they’re experiencing a terminal illness,” says Krieger.

“It’s a resource that as a physician, I can utilize to keep patients in their home and help them meet their goals, whatever those goals may be,” adds Dr. Michelle Weckmann, Medical Director for Iowa City Hospice and the VNA of Johnson County.

“They worked wonderful for me, giving me four months and two more days to take care of my husband at home,” says Campbell.

Iowa City Hospice and the Visiting Nurse Association of Johnson County are hosting the Walk for Dignity Sunday, April 30 at Willow Creek Park in Iowa City. Donation drop off starts at 11am, with a memorial service at noon. The walk starts at 1pm. If you can’t make it out this weekend, you can donate online.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.