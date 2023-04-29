People living on Esmann and Abel Island waiting out the storm using boats to get to and from home

CLAYTON CO>, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mississippi River is at its crest in Guttenberg. It’s sitting around 21 feet, just shy of the “major flood” category and more than 2.5 feet below the record set in 1965.

That doesn’t mean there is no impact on the community and the people who live and work along the river. When it gets that deep it makes it difficult for people who live on Esmann and Abel Island to get to and from their homes.

Island Rd. leading to the two islands was completely covered with flood waters leaving only one way to get to and from their homes, by boat. Tim Harbaugh makes the short trip through the high waters and the flooded brush to check on his home. He’s currently living in a Guttenberg hotel. There are more than 100 homes on Esmann Island, and about a 3rd of them still have people waiting out the high water.

“We’ve been here since the road closed on Sunday,” said Bob Buhrow. “I’m ready to get off, but we’ll stay for four or five more days, and it’ll be alright.”

Buhrow is part of those 30 families that stayed on the island. While the river was getting into people’s homes and garages on the Northside of the island, his biggest concern was the road being closed.

“There’s always the threat that if it gets too high, they could cut power and gas,” he said.

Cheri Reisner also stayed on the island.

“We knew it was coming,” she said. “We have been here since Sunday and stocked up on groceries before.”

Her house is in the middle of Esmann Island. She said the high waters weren’t getting into her home, but the flood was causing other issues.

“Our septic tank is filling up with groundwater,” said Reisner. “We’re being careful about what all we use for water.”

It’s unclear when the water will recede far enough that they will no longer need a boat to get across the road. In the meantime, getting through flood waters like this is all about neighbors working with one another.

“We have people that we’ve been checking on,” said Reisman. “We’ve been taking pictures of people’s homes so they know what their home looks like even if they’re not here.”

