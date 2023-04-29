Show You Care
One hurt in single-vehicle rollover crash in Linn County

A Nissan Rogue that was involved in a rollover crash in Linn County on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
A Nissan Rogue that was involved in a rollover crash in Linn County on Saturday, April 29, 2023.(Courtesy: Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARTELLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to a hospital after being involved in a rollover crash on Saturday morning.

At around 10:24 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash involving one vehicle near the corner of Iowa Highway 1 and Lehr Road. Deputies believe a 2018 Nissan Rogue rolled at least one time, ending in the east ditch of Highway 1 north of the intersection. Based on interviews and an investigation, deputies think that the vehicle struck a culvert and traffic sign in the east ditch, causing it to roll.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Mercy Hospital in Iowa City via ambulance for treatment of unknown injuries. They were cited for failure to maintain control and expired registration.

The Mount Vernon/Lisbon Police, Anamosa Police, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Martelle Fire Department, and Mount Vernon Ambulance were involved in the emergency response.

