Northwest winds in place bring us a cooler weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Changing weather is with us this weekend due to an area of low pressure moving across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes. As the low is a slow mover, it sends spokes of energy around it, bringing shower chances from time to time.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Overall, rainfall amounts look to stay on the light side. A tighter pressure gradient brings windy conditions from the northwest. Wind gusts on Sunday could exceed 40 mph.

24 hour Wind Gust Forecast (KCRG)

Temperatures are expected to stay cool through Tuesday before a nice rebound into the 70s by the middle of the week. Have a great weekend!

