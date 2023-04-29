Northwest winds in place bring us a cooler weekend
Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Changing weather is with us this weekend due to an area of low pressure moving across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes. As the low is a slow mover, it sends spokes of energy around it, bringing shower chances from time to time.
Overall, rainfall amounts look to stay on the light side. A tighter pressure gradient brings windy conditions from the northwest. Wind gusts on Sunday could exceed 40 mph.
Temperatures are expected to stay cool through Tuesday before a nice rebound into the 70s by the middle of the week. Have a great weekend!
