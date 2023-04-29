Show You Care
Marion Home School Assistance Program holds silent auction to raise money for playground

The Marion Home School Assistance Program's playground is getting some help, thanks to donors who made bids at a silent auction Friday night.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Home School Assistance Program’s playground is getting some help, thanks to donors who made bids at a silent auction Friday night.

The auction is an effort to raise $35,000 for new playground equipment and outdoor classroom space for 12,000 children. Organizers said they are encouraged by the support from the community.

”Now I’m very excited. This is the first time they’ve ever done anything like this, because we don’t do any fundraising here, we don’t ask parents to sell anything. This is the first time we’ve done anything of this stature,” Colleen Luckey, a parent volunteer for the group, said.

Other phases of the project could include a pavilion and picnic tables near the playground.

