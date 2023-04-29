Looming U.S. debt ceiling deadline

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCRG) - Members of Congress have roughly a month to come to an agreement on raising the U.S. debt ceiling. Without one, economists say treasuries could tank, interest rates would spike and the dollar would sink.

House Republicans this week narrowly passed the “Limit, Save, Grow Act” to increase the nation’s debt ceiling - while cutting federal government spending.

While Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said the bill has no chance in his chamber and the president has vowed to veto it, GOP leaders hope it will help force negotiations with Democrats.

The Republican plan would raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion in exchange for steep spending restrictions, which Democrats oppose. The bill would also block federal student debt cancellation and new funding for the IRS.

Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says we have to change the way the government is spending money.

“We needed to do our work to raise the debt ceiling, but I think the analogy is if you give your kid a credit card and they max it out, you’re not just going to pay off the balance. You’re going to coach them on how to not do that again, and the federal government is no different. So we are, again, trying to get President Biden to come to the table in good faith so we can move forward,” said Rep. Hinson.

The U.S. reached its $31.4 trillion spending limit on January 19th. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin says the U.S. could start defaulting on its debt as soon as June.

