Four people rescued from Wapsi River in Buchanan County

Emergency crews rescue kayakers from the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County, Iowa, on...
Emergency crews rescue kayakers from the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County, Iowa, on Friday, April 28, 2023.((BUCHANAN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/COURTESY))
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LITTLETON, Iowa (KCRG) - Four kayakers had to be rescued from the Wapsipinicon River near Littleton Friday night.

It happened just south of the community of Littleton at about 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call reporting four people had been kayaking on the river when some of the kayaks began to take on water, two of the people ended up in the water. One person was able to make it to shore.

Emergency crews responded to the area and the three remaining people were located after an hour and were safely returned to shore.

No injuries were reported.

