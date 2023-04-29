Show You Care
Family rescued from North Liberty house fire

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An early morning house fire in North Liberty led to extensive damage to the home, according to firefighters.

At around 2:57 a.m., the North Liberty Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at a duplex in the 600 block of Rebecca Street. The report indicated that the residents of the home were stuck on the second floor’s deck. Firefighters were able to see fire on the exterior of the home extending toward the top of it, leading to the occupants needing to escape from the second floor and exit through a first-floor patio.

Flames burned through the roof of the home while firefighters extinguished them. Firefighters said that the fire did not extend to the second unit of the duplex, and that it was under control by 3:56 a.m.

No people were hurt in the fire, but a cat is unaccounted for.

The Iowa City, Coralville, Tiffin, and Solon fire departments assisted in the emergency response. The North Liberty Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, Linn County REC, the American Red Cross, and Johnson County Emergency Communications Center also provided assistance.

