Cyclones’ Anthony Johnson Jr. drafted by the Green Bay Packers

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. was drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.

Johnson was selected with the 242nd pick and is the third Cyclone to hear his name called in this year’s draft.

After playing his first four seasons at cornerback, Johnson switched to safety and finished the 2022 season with 60 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups.

Johnson played in 62 career games, the second-most in school history and broke the Big 12 record starting in 54 games.

Throughout his career, he compiled 243 career tackles, including 14.0 for a loss, and three sacks.

He is the first Cyclone to be selected by Green Bay.

