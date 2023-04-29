Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Couple cashes in $109,000 lottery ticket on anniversary

A lucky couple celebrated their anniversary at Kentucky Lottery headquarters.
A lucky couple celebrated their anniversary at Kentucky Lottery headquarters.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Julia Huffman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky couple celebrated their wedding anniversary by cashing in a winning lottery ticket on Monday.

WAVE reports Diane and Charlie Laue celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary by visiting the Kentucky Lottery headquarters to claim their $109,000 lottery prize.

Officials with the Kentucky Lottery said Diane Laue was sitting at her computer last Friday buying her Powerball and Mega Millions tickets for the week when she wagered $5 three separate times on the Celtic Coins Jackpot Instant Play game.

And the third game hit the $109,707 jackpot.

“I just shook,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Charlie Laue added, “She was screaming from the house.”

The two received a check for $78,440.55 after taxes and told officials they plan to take trips to Hawaii and Paris.

“We’re just a retired couple looking to travel,” Diane Laue said. “This is a godsend.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in more than 30 Midwest burglaries arrested after break-in at Iowa City bakery
Adventureland adds new chaperone policy for 2023 season
Police investigate the scene of a shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids.
15-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Cedar Rapids shooting
Train Derailment in Wisconsin (PHOTO BY: IOWA STORM CHSING NETWORK)
Train derails into Mississippi River in Wisconsin; multiple injured
Kathryn Mortensen Zimmerman
Iowa woman arrested after interfering with officials during bomb incident

Latest News

A Nissan Rogue that was involved in a rollover crash in Linn County on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
One hurt in single-vehicle rollover crash in Linn County
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Police: Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire
Donald J. Trump and Ron DeSantis
Trump ups competition with DeSantis in planning trip to Iowa
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Known for laughs, DC dinner to spotlight reporting risks