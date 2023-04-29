City High and Kennedy boys back on top at the Drake Relays’ early Saturday session

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A beautiful morning gave way to rain in the afternoon, Eastern Iowans shined through both in the Saturday’s early session.

The City High boys took home a Drake Flag in the 4x800 with a time of 7:48.83. The Little Hawks had great legs from all four runners, including Truman Thompson, Ayman Noreldaim, Ford Washburn and Drake Relays 800 meter champion Ammon Smith.

“It feels great,” said Washburn. “We really made our coaches proud.”

The Cedar Rapids Kennedy shuttle hurdle team of Tyler Bartels, Cyrus Courtney, Ryan Bartels and Landen Dougherty grabbed a Drake Flag with a time of 58.64.

“It’s my first one, I feel great,” said Tyler Bartles. “I want to win more.”

Linn-Mar’s Nicholas Gorsich couldn’t improve his state-best 400m hurdle time of 52.02, but his 52.28 was enough to win him his first Drake Flag.

“I wanted it to rain. It’s not the Drake Relays without rain,” Gorsich said. “I was more ready than ever.”

