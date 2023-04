ENGLEWOOD, Colo. - The Denver Broncos traded back and selected cornerback Riley Moss with the 83rd-overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft.

The Ankeny native played in 54 games for the Hawkeyes, recording 11 career interceptions 37 pass breakups.

Moss was named the 2021 Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year,

